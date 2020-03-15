Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Paula Gabrielli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Paula Gabrielli entered peacefully into eternal rest on March 10, 2020 after a 2 month illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William F. Gabrielli, her parents Paolo and Elena Bertolani, her guardian angel and sister Marie, cousin Tina who was like a sister to her, and her dear friend Lino Carolo. Gloria is survived by her children Dr. William Jr. (Valerie) of Shawnee, Kansas, Paul, Geri (Joe), Mariann (Tom), Carole (Mike), and Eleanor (Dominic). She was much Loved by her grandchildren Joe, Tony, Don (Jessa), Jason, Krista, Alex, Gina, Nathan, Talia, Rebecca, Matthew, and great granddaughter Lana, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She cherished some dear friends she considered family, Jane, Donna and Brock (Leanna). Gloria was born on February 28, 1934 into a loving Italian family. She attended Sacred Heart School and St. Joseph's Academy. In 1954 she married and became a stay at home mom. Active in St. Mary's school mothers club for 22 yrs. Gloria was very active in her parish St. Mary's Church. A member of the altar society, social club, founding member and coordinator of the Anna ministry widows group, and also member of the bereavement group. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and cousin to all her family, and remembered by many life long and close dear friends, she will be greatly missed. Services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrance in her honor can be made to: St. Mary's School, 1351 58th Street Sacramento, Ca 95819.

