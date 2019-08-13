Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Ruth Fontes-Colfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Ruth Fontes-Colfield, at the young age of 90 went home to glory July 17, 2019 while a patient at Kaiser Permanente Hospital South in Sacramento, Ca. Gloria was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 19, 1929 where she lived with her parents Lily C Fontes and Antonio V Fontes. Gloria was an organ tissue donor which represent her lifelong giving charitable spirit. Gloria was truly admired while exhibiting the Christ like qualities of forgiveness and unconditional love throughout her life. She continually sacrificed and gave of herself with joy and a smile never complaining or thinking of herself. She was so loving and accepting of everyone that crossed her path. Her family and friends would say "Gloria is the most loving generous Mother, Grandmother and friend one could imagine". In regards to the fore mentioned attributes Gloria was truly loved and will be sorely missed by family, friends and her extended family around the world. Celebration of Life Service: Thursday August 15, 2019 1:00PM (Viewing 12:00pm 1:00pm) Capital Christian Center 9470 Micron Ave Sacramento, Ca 95827 Reception following service: Aviator Restaurant 6151 Freeport Blvd Sacramento, Ca. 95822 Complete obituary at:

