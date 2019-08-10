Gloria Ruth Frazer (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA
95628
(916)-969-1251
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Gloria Ruth Frazer passed away on July 27th 2019 peacefully in her home with family at the age of 88. She lived in Sacramento for 60 years and retired from Aerojet after 33 years of service. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Calvin. She is survived by sons Stan (Mary), Scott (Sheri), and daughter Brenda, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. By Example she taught unconditional love, dedication, persistance and loyalty. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at noon on August 24th at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary at 8201 Greenback Lane in Fair Oaks,Ca. Reception to follow, TBA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 10, 2019
