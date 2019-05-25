Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Scialabbas McGuire-Fraley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria McGuire-Fraley passed away with grace, dignity and peace with family at her side on May 8, 2019 in Granite Bay, Ca. She was 90. Born in San Jose November 11, 1928. She was the 12th child of 14 children born to Salvatore and Angelina (Sanfilippo) Scialabba. Both parents had emigrated from Palermo (Sicily), Italy in 1902. Gloria graduated from Willow Glen Elementary in 1943 and Campbell Union High School in 1947 where she was active in acappella choir and girls varsity field hockey like so many other students of that era. Gloria worked in the canneries in the Summer. She was good at mathematics and worked her way up to the payroll & bookkeeping departments. She also worked for plumbing, lumber & meat packing companies. Gloria married David McGuire in 1955 and they raised three boys, Michael, Donald and Timothy. David McGuire was in the Merchant Marine and rose to the rank of Chief Engineer by the completion of his career. He passed away in 1990. In 1962 Gloria went to work in San Bruno at Church of the Highlands as Senior Pastor's Secretary, various business administration assignments, church school and finally as business manager for the church. Gloria must have enjoyed the arrangement, she stayed 29 years, retiring in 1991. In 1990 Gloria sold her home in "South City", left the bay area and purchased a home in Granite Bay near Roseville in the Sacramento area. In 1992 she met an Educator named Richard Fraley. Rich had four grown sons, Steven, Kirk, Shawn, and Timothy. Gloria & Rich were married in 1994 with all seven sons & their families in attendance. The following 24 years were spent with Rich continuing part-time in education, traveling to the East Coast, Mt. Rushmore & area, the Pacific Northwest & British Columbia. Much of her home time was spent with her women friends assisting them with shopping, Dr. appts, banking, and just coming alongside them in fellowship & good companionship, much like a Stephen Minister would do in a Christ-centered one-on-one confidential caring ministry. Gloria never wore her faith on her sleeve, she lived it. Gloria is survived by her 3 sons, 4 stepsons, 4 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Memorial Service will be held at Centerpoint Community Church, 515 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville at 1:00pm, May 31st. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Bible Society.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 25, 2019

