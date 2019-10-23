After 94 years, our dear Goldie and her delightful sparkle have moved on. Goldie was born in Buhl, Idaho, the daughter of Sylvia Wellman Wolfenbarger and Herman Goldie Wolfenbarger. She was raised in Rio Oso, California and graduated from East Nicholas High School in 1943. She was a resident of the Sacramento since 1943 and last resided at Campus Commons Retirement Community. Goldie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joseph E. Ramos on October 18 2001. Goldie was the loving mother of two children, Grace Ramos Maiola (Bill) of Atlanta, GA and Joseph Anthony Ramos (Lisa) of Sacramento and Arizona and the grandmother of 5 and the great grandmother of 8. She was predeceased by four siblings, Ernest Wolfenbarger, Lila Marston, Verna Smith and William Wolfenbarger. Goldie loved dancing and music and her sparkle shown the brightest when she jitterbugged through her 90's. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at East Lawn Mortuary: 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 23, 2019