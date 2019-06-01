Gordon Cook passed away May 18, 2019, surrounded by his family following a long illness and struggle with Dementia. Gordon was born January 1935 in Lancing Michigan. His family moved to the Sacramento area in 1947 and he graduated from El Camino High School Class of 1954. He joined the Air Force, was stationed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he met and married Phyllis Stapes. Gordon was a mechanic at Aero Jet and then purchased Citrus Heights Saw and Mower, an outdoor power equipment/repair store in 1964. Gordon is missed by his wife Phyllis, sons Gordon Jr and Gary (wife Teresa), grandchildren John Cook (wife Alyssa), Ryan Cook, Kendra (Cook) Mullen (husband Matt) and Brandon Cook, great-grandchildren Graysen Cook and Bennett Cook, numerous Nieces and Nephews and a life time of friends. Viewing June 6, 4:00 - 8:00pm at Mt. Vernon Mortuary 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks Graveside Services will be held June 7 1:30pm at Mt. Vernon Mortuary A Celebration of Gordan's life will be held Friday, June 7th 3:00pm at Sunrise Community Church 8321 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks.

