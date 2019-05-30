Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Donald Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Donald Klein, who left us with stories, ironic comments, and jokes as family and friends shared their love and appreciation for him, died at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was buoyed by hearing that he had influenced others, but he had to say, "Who is that guy they're saying these nice things about?" He'd always agreed that everyone should hear his eulogy before the memorial, and that happened. A teacher, problem solver, historian, and raconteur, Gordon was born in Wishek, North Dakota, in 1932 to Albert and Ida Klein, and was part of a huge family network that included 18 to 20 aunts and uncles in the immediate area plus many more cousins, double cousins and cousins once-removed. He grew up and attended school in Napoleon, N.D. through high school and graduated from college in Jamestown, N.D. with degrees in German and mathematics. After serving in the Army in Berlin, he returned home with his first wife, Anita. Deciding on a teaching career, he realized with delight that he would be paid to stand up and explain things to a somewhat captive audience. A high school senior once explained that his class had had "the Sermon on the Klein" that morning as an ethics-and-effort reminder in pre-calculus. Gordon finished his teaching credential at Jamestown and then taught in a number of school districts in the upper Midwest. In 1963, seeking more opportunity and less wind and cold, he and his family moved to Pico Rivera, CA where he taught math at El Rancho High School for more than 20 years. As small desktop computers became available, he taught himself to program and created opportunities for his students. When the school district needed help with data processing, he moved into district work and developed and ran that department. Gordon was also a passionate, dedicated golfer starting from college days playing on sand greens at a sanatorium near Jamestown College. Although he taught high school math and summer school, his younger daughter confidently told her kindergarten teacher that yes, she knew what her daddy did -- "He plays golf." He loved the game but was bedeviled by lack of perfection, always seeking the new equipment or exercise that would make those beautiful days on the course even better. He married Nancy Lawrence in 1984, and they moved to Fair Oaks in 1987 to work in Lawrence Properties. As they built their lives in Sacramento, his parents, his brother Vince (Jamie), and his children, Karin Lewis and Elisabeth Klein, and recently, Anita his ex-wife, moved to the area. Gordon's love of golf continued with its pleasures and frustrations at North Ridge with friendships developed over many years. Travel, particularly Italy for the food and driving adventures and England for walking and history were a pleasure for both of them. Talk with strangers and chance adventures were the serendipity he loved. Gordon had a great ear for music jazz to classical to opera and the ability to recall and identify instruments and themes from performances and recordings he heard long ago. The opera became a pleasure for both Nancy and Gordon who traveled extensively to enjoy great performances and singers. In New York, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and locally he heard thrilling music. As he drifted away, the last "concert" he enjoyed was a Wynton Marsalis tribute to Benny Goodman on You Tube, hearing the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra they had heard at the Mondavi so many times. Gordon's wit, humor, and intelligence, joined with a phenomenal memory and a passion for ideas, made him a delightful companion and constant pleasure to know. His stories of childhood, family, NBA basketball, history, ideas from The Atlantic you name it- sustained us. We miss him. The family here is thankful to our friends and family members afar whose love and good wishes have carried us through this difficult passage. He really enjoyed hearing from so many. A memorial celebration will be held in June. Memorials could be sent to the Crocker Art Museum, or a music organization in the region that performs or educates, or Mercy Corps, an international development group he supported.

