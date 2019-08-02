Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Jack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Jack passed away at home on July 18th in the loving care of his family and caregivers. He was born Feb. 11, 1925 in Sacramento to Butler Gordon and Marian McClatchy Jack. Gordy, a 4th generation Sacramentan attended Sacramento HS where he met his future wife and the love of his life, Barbara "Bobbie" Tait. He attended Cal Berkeley, and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, but his stay was interrupted by WWII. He volunteered, entered the Army Air Corp. and trained to be a pilot. After receiving his "wings," orders to be a pilot instructor were scratched when he volunteered to go overseas and fly in the war. He flew the P-47 Thunderbolt on missions providing air support for Patton's troops as they marched through France and Germany. After the war he resumed his studies at Berkeley and graduated. He married Bobbie and they settled in Sacramento, and later Carmichael, to start a family. Gordy worked for the family business managing McClatchy Real Estate and Insurance. In 1969 he started Westland Mortgage Service Co. with his two partners, Paul Prudler and Ron Ricci. Together they grew the business to be the largest locally owned mortgage company in Sacramento in the 70's and early 80's. They sold the business in 1985 and Gordy retired to pursue traveling, investing and his love of tennis, skiing, golf and monthly poker games with his lifelong buddies. He was a prolific reader and was well read in many subjects. From plumbing to electronics and woodworking to computers, he seemed adept at learning and mastering nearly anything. His loved ones remember him as the consummate gentleman with a quick, wry smile and a great sense of humor. He was generous, a true friend and a devoted family man. He was predeceased by wife Bobbie and sister Adalyn. He is survived by daughter Lindy Richardson (Bill), son Doug Jack (Sue) and his two granddaughters Sarah Higgins (Mitch) and Jamie Jack. At his request, there will be no service, but his family hopes you'll toast Gordy with a chili cheese hot dog, an Arnold Palmer and a bowl of ice creamand wear a white bucket hat, of course.

