Gordon Ellwood Martell, 81, Carmichael CA Died November 3, 2019. Born April 16, 1938 to the late Russell & Minnie (Emerick) Martell. Preceded in death by brother Ronald Martell & sister Linda Baccamazzi, Survived by wife of 60 years, Rosemarie (Jost) Martell; children, Jeanette Martell Lewis (Chuck); Bruce Martell (Shelley); Jennifer Martell Tupou (Sione); Brian Martell (Valerie); siblings, Sandra Walter; Arlene Younger; Donna Berzansky; grandchildren Valerie, Kent, Regan, Blair, Jacob, Keaton & Joshua; great grandchildren, Parker, Jaden, Amelia, Owen, Myles & Kent. Gordon & Rosemarie are the proud owners of the Farmers Wife Fruit Stand on Winding Way. Prior to being in the produce business, Gordon worked at Mel Rapton Honda for over 30 years and was a Veteran of the US Army. Gordon loved spending time with his family and friends at the Fruit Stand. Burial Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon Ca on November 14, 2019 at 9:30AM. Celebration of Life will be held at the Carmichael Elks Lodge on November 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00PM

