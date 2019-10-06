Gordon Nevis passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Sacramento on Sept. 21, 2019, just 9 days after his 94th birthday. He is survived by step-daughters Lauri Troxel and Holly Roberts, nephew Craig Fraser, niece Carol Parker and dozens of cousins, grandchildren, great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Carmichael Elks Club, 5361 Cypress Ave, Carmichael, CA on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 11:30am. Burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019