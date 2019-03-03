Grace Ann (Valardi) Brown peacefully passed away with her grandson Sean Brown by her side on February 24, 2019. She is the last of 5 siblings born to Anthony and Mary Valardi. She was preceded in death by her husband Lenard Brown. She was a stay at home wife & mother who was an excellent cook. Her mother and father were originally from Sicily, Italy. They immigrated to California, settling in Sacramento where Grace was born. She was a lifelong resident of Sacramento. She loved her home, she enjoyed cooking and especially her flowers. She will be dearly missed by her son Larry and grandson Sean. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at East Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Ann (Valardi) Brown.
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019