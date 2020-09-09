Grace Barnes

Mabel Rosie Grace Costa Barnes was born in Sacramento, CA on May 6th, 1926 to Nick and Mary Costa. Grace passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at her home on August 25th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Grace (Mom, Vov) devoted her life to taking care of her family. Her family meant everything in the world to her. She was a very caring and forgiving woman that was never angry. Grace truly touched everyone's life she was a part of. She was the glue that held her family together. She will be greatly missed but will live on forever in the beautiful memories she left with us. Whether it be her kissing and hugging you and saying her special Portuguese phrase to tell you she loved you, her cooking in her kitchen, baking sugar cookies with her children and grandchildren, watching from her front window as her children and grandchildren played in her front yard, all the family gatherings at her house that she made so special to us, or always sitting in the same spot at the kitchen table drinking her coffee reading the newspaper; we will always treasure all the memories Grace left with us. Grace is final- ly reunited with her husband of 60 years and can now live eternally with him. Survived by children Dennis, Rick (Janice), Lori (Kevin), JoAnn (Rick), grandchildren John (Angela), Matt, Ricci, Marisa (Clint), Kristin (Dan), great grandchildren Aryana, Olivia, Payton and Conor. Preceded in death by parents Nick and Mary, brothers Edward and Albert, Son Kenny and great granddaughter Paisley. No service will be held. Grace and her beloved husband Lloyd's final resting place will be at Sacramento Valley Veteran's Cemetery.



