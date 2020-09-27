1/1
Grace Iwata
Grace Iwata, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 17. She was 93 years old. Grace was born and grew up in Penryn, CA. She was interned at Tule Lake Relocation Camp during WWII, graduated from Tri State High School, attended Placer College, and worked at the State Board of Equalization for a short period. She married Herbert Iwata and together they raised two sons, Howard and David (Karen, and grandsons Eric and Bryan). She sang in the SJUMC church choir for 20 years and taught Sunday school. Her favorite past time was going to the casino and watching her sons play sports. Grace was a fun, loving and generous person and always helped out whenever she could. She will be dearly missed. Grace was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Gonkichi and Shin Fujimoto; her brothers, Harvey (Mary), George (Lily), Harry, John (Sumiko), and Ray; and her sister Emma Kanemasu (Harry). She is survived by her younger sister Alice Watkins (Jack). The family would like to thank Sutter Hospice for their support in her final days. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no public memorial service will be held. Grace's immediate family will celebrate her life privately.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
