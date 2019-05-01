Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Kellie Mayberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Kellie Mayberry of West Sacramento, California passed away on April 22, 2019, the same as she came into this world, surrounded by her family and friends. Grace is survived by her mother and father, Denise and Peter, her sister Mia, her grandparents, David & Martha Lorenzini, David & Sheila Scroggins and Jerry Mayberry. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. Grace was born on August 25, 2000 in Santa Clara, California to Peter and Denise Mayberry. Soon after the family moved to West Sacramento and were joined by Grace's sister Mia. Grace graduated from Delta High School in 2018 and was about to complete her Freshman year at California State University, San Francisco, studying Political Science. Grace has brought joy to all those who knew and loved her. Grace was a person of her own unique character. Even at such a young age, she had developed a moral and social conscience that was what guided her path in life. Grace was a kind and generous soul who gave even in the end. Ultimately, Grace gave the gift of life. She saved many through the organ donor program. Growing up Grace loved animals, especially horses. She was active in the 4-H Swine Club, volleyball and playing cornet trumpet in the Delta High School Band. She loved music, traveling, camping, and time spent with her family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Sacramento at 10am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1pm at The Elks Tower. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sierra Donor Service; 3940 Industrial Blvd, West Sacramento, CA 95691.

Grace Kellie Mayberry of West Sacramento, California passed away on April 22, 2019, the same as she came into this world, surrounded by her family and friends. Grace is survived by her mother and father, Denise and Peter, her sister Mia, her grandparents, David & Martha Lorenzini, David & Sheila Scroggins and Jerry Mayberry. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. Grace was born on August 25, 2000 in Santa Clara, California to Peter and Denise Mayberry. Soon after the family moved to West Sacramento and were joined by Grace's sister Mia. Grace graduated from Delta High School in 2018 and was about to complete her Freshman year at California State University, San Francisco, studying Political Science. Grace has brought joy to all those who knew and loved her. Grace was a person of her own unique character. Even at such a young age, she had developed a moral and social conscience that was what guided her path in life. Grace was a kind and generous soul who gave even in the end. Ultimately, Grace gave the gift of life. She saved many through the organ donor program. Growing up Grace loved animals, especially horses. She was active in the 4-H Swine Club, volleyball and playing cornet trumpet in the Delta High School Band. She loved music, traveling, camping, and time spent with her family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Sacramento at 10am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1pm at The Elks Tower. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sierra Donor Service; 3940 Industrial Blvd, West Sacramento, CA 95691. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close