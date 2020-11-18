1/1
Grace Louise Lusk M.D.
1942 - 2020
Grace Louise Lusk, M.D.
November 8, 2020
Granite Bay, California - Dr. Grace Louise Lusk, age 77, passed away November 8th, 2020. She was the beloved mother of David A. Lusk and Avalon J. Lusk. She grew up in San Francisco, and later moved to Sacramento with her parents, Burrell Ivan Lusk, Maybelle Grace Lusk, and her two siblings. She graduated from UC Davis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine. She was one of four women in her medical school class. One of the few female psychiatrists at that time, she practiced child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry for 52 years. Dr. Lusk cared deeply for her patients and maintained connections with many of them for over 20 years. She also cared very deeply for all of her family, including her grand nieces and nephews, and was loved by them in return. She was dedicated to helping the people she loved as well as donating to causes that she believed in. She was an advocate for women's rights, social justice, and equality for all. She was a patron of the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, and the DeYoung Museum and contributed to Planned Parenthood. She loved to travel, and loved all of her destinations, but none more than San Francisco. Dr. Lusk will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and her patients. She is survived by her daughter Avalon J. Lusk, her sister Kathleen Fitzgerald, her brother John Lusk, her nieces Shelly Lusk Sellers, Theresa Fitzgerald, and Alessandra Lapadula, her nephews Bryan Lusk and John Lusk, Jr., and her grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to Covid restrictions only immediate family members will be attending her funeral. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to some of the charities she donated to during her lifetime: Planned Parenthood, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ASPCA, San Francisco Opera, Santa Fe Opera, and The DeYoung Museum.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
John Schroeder
November 17, 2020
Grace will be missed. She was faithful in her work and helped many individuals. To her family, I am very sorry for your loss.
Wendy
Friend
