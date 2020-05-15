Grace Nobuko Tamano
Grace Nobuko Tamano passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Born in Stockton, CA on March 16, 1923, Grace spent her early years farming with her family on Liberty Island and Cache Creek, California. She attended Woodland High School and graduated from Amache High School (Colorado) in 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nobuo Tamano, her brother William (Miyo) Kitamura, and sister Betty (Noboru) Aoki. Grace and Nobuo enjoyed fishing for striped bass and steelhead and in her later years, traveling and gardening. She is survived by her son, Gary (wife Sally) Tamano and two grandchildren, Davis and Dana. Due to the COVID-19 environment, a private family inurnment service will be performed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 15, 2020.
