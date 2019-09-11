Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Pingree Wolcott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Pingree Wolcott passed away at Kaiser Hospital, Roseville, California on September 5, 2019 at age 97. Born in 1922 to Louis and Carlene Pingree, Grace lived in Idaho and Utah before moving to Palo Alto in 1933. In 1936, her father built a beautiful house in Los Altos where she enjoyed riding her horse in the nearby hills. She attended Palo Alto High School and then UC Berkeley until World War II began. She withdrew from college to assist in the war effort by working at Palo Alto Hospital. She later attended Stanford University where her father and brother had previously graduated. Grace was hired in 1942 by David Packard to work on the first product made by Hewlett-Packard, the audio oscillator used for testing sound equipment. Grace met her husband of 50 years John Wolcott in 1944. They were married in 1946 and had three children. They lived for many years in Los Angeles and Torrance. Grace was a full-time mother and homemaker and very active in her children's lives focusing on their needs and helping them grow. Grace worked for many years at I. Magnin, a clothing store where she made several lifelong friends. She spent her last four years at Eskaton Village Roseville. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, knitting and taking great pride in creating a beautiful garden in her yard. She loved animals and the beauty of nature. Foremost she was a devoted wife and loving mother and the foundation of her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered for being kind, thoughtful, generous and very resilient. She is survived by her three sons John, Charles and Paul; grandchildren Dana, Nicole, Kari and Alex; and four great grandchildren. Services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, California on September 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

Grace Pingree Wolcott passed away at Kaiser Hospital, Roseville, California on September 5, 2019 at age 97. Born in 1922 to Louis and Carlene Pingree, Grace lived in Idaho and Utah before moving to Palo Alto in 1933. In 1936, her father built a beautiful house in Los Altos where she enjoyed riding her horse in the nearby hills. She attended Palo Alto High School and then UC Berkeley until World War II began. She withdrew from college to assist in the war effort by working at Palo Alto Hospital. She later attended Stanford University where her father and brother had previously graduated. Grace was hired in 1942 by David Packard to work on the first product made by Hewlett-Packard, the audio oscillator used for testing sound equipment. Grace met her husband of 50 years John Wolcott in 1944. They were married in 1946 and had three children. They lived for many years in Los Angeles and Torrance. Grace was a full-time mother and homemaker and very active in her children's lives focusing on their needs and helping them grow. Grace worked for many years at I. Magnin, a clothing store where she made several lifelong friends. She spent her last four years at Eskaton Village Roseville. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, knitting and taking great pride in creating a beautiful garden in her yard. She loved animals and the beauty of nature. Foremost she was a devoted wife and loving mother and the foundation of her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered for being kind, thoughtful, generous and very resilient. She is survived by her three sons John, Charles and Paul; grandchildren Dana, Nicole, Kari and Alex; and four great grandchildren. Services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, California on September 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close