Grace Sadako Okada
1926 - 2020
Grace passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, in Sacramento, California, at age 93. Grace was the second of three children born to Sadao (Frank) & Hayumi Miyake. Grace was working as a hairdresser on Sunset Strip in Hollywood when she met Wallace (Wally) Okada, and they were married in March 1952. In 1956 the Okada's moved into their East Sacramento home that they lived in ever since. Grace also worked as a sales associate for Breuner's Home Furnishings until she retired. Grace enjoyed ballroom dancing with Wally and loved to attend weekly worship celebrations at Fourteenth Avenue Baptist Church. Grace was predeceased by her husband Wally and her older brother George (Hampton) Miyake. She is survived by her daughter Gail, son Mark, grandson Matthew (Gail's son), younger brother Rick Miyake, niece Christine Freeman & nephew Jeff Miyake (Rick's children). Grace leaves a legacy of faith, love, joy, and gratitude. All who met Grace loved and adored her because she radiated God's glory. Grace, her sweet smile and infectious laughter, will be missed but we rejoice that she is home, dancing and singing in God's presence. A private celebration of Grace's life will be held when gatherings are allowed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 10, 2020.
