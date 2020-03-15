Grace T. Topete, 85 passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. She was born in the small town of Jacona, Michoacán, Mexico to Esperanza & Eulalio Torres who fought bravely in the Cristeros War. In the 1950's, Grace traveled to the United States where she worked until age 70 in the retail fashion industry (from making garments in LA's sweatshops, to running the family businesses "Gee-Gee Fashion" & "Fashion Fair" and finally as a sales rep in downtown Sacramento at Weinstock's and Macy's). Grace is survived by her children (John, Ed, Yolanda, Fred & Gil), numerous grandchildren & greatgrandchildren all who loved her very much. Per Grace's wishes, services were held at St. Mary's Cemetery on March 5th. The family would like to thank everyone at Eskaton Gold River for all their kindness and all of Grace's friends at Vintage Glen. May Grace Rest in Peace with Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020