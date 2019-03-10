Gracie Davis, known to friends and family as "Erelene," passed away on March 3, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Boswell, Arkansas, and at 17, left for college, where she met the love of her life, Donald Kirk Davis. After life as an Air Force couple, they put down roots in Citrus Heights, where they raised their children and managed the family's TV repair shop. Erelene is survived by her five children, Sam, Sue, Scott, Dan, and Robbie, and a multitude of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 15 beginning at 10:30am at Roseville Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member: 1301 Coloma Way, Roseville, CA 95661.
|
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019