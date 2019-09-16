Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg Sarbacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Gregorio (Greg) Sarbacher announces his unexpected passing on August 1, 2019 at the age of 41. Greg was born in Madison, WI March 27, 1978. Greg's family moved to Sacramento, CA in 1987 where he graduated from West Campus High School in 1996. Greg met the love of his life, Melissa, in 2002; they married in 2007 and moved to Colorado in 2009 to start their new life together. Greg had a passion for baseball, camping, fishing, cooking, golfing and snowboarding and enjoyed sharing his passion with family, friends and coworkers who were fortunate to have known him. Known as "Poppy," Greg is survived by his loving wife, Melissa, and the joy and pride of his life, daughters Susan Poust, Sophia and Isabella Sarbacher, along with his Mother, Diane Sarbacher (John), sisters and brother Tammy Emerson, Caitlin Sarbacher and Matthew Sarbacher of Sacramento, CA, and stepsister Tracy Parker of Tomah, WI. He also leaves behind a nephew, nieces, an uncle, a great uncle, cousins, precious in-laws, coworkers and many wonderful friends who will forever remember the joy he gave to them. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Centennial Estates Mobile Home Park in the clubhouse at 3:00 PM, 9885 Mills Station Rd., Sacramento CA 95827. A buffet will be served following the service. A memorial service will be held in Colorado at a later date.

