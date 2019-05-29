Gregory Allen Hooper

Service Information
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
95838
(916)-256-2659
Obituary
Gregory Allen Hooper, 68, of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was born in San Mateo, Ca on April 10, 1951 to Keith and Doris Hooper. Greg is survived by his son Shawn W. Hooper, his brother Wayne Hooper, and his wife of 18 years, Marchell Hooper. He is also survived by his step-daughter Amber Padilla, step-grandchildren Juliana and Jonathan Padilla, and numerous friends. The funeral will be held on May 31 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes Main Chapel located at 4701 Marysville Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95838.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019
