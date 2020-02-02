Gregory entered into rest December 30, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of 67 years to Rosemary Judd. Dear father of Debra Barlow. Devoted grandfather of Rebecca Budge (Cody), Kevin Schwanenberg (Tiffany), Kristy Callaghan (Clancy) & Michael Judd & great grandfather of Agnes, Charles, Aislyn, Cierra, Uriah, Tyson, Chloe & Ava Rose. Dear father in law of Debby Judd. Preceded in death by his son, Michael. Graveside services were held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020