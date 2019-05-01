Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Trenholm Tidwell. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Trenholm Tidwell was born on September 26, 1968 in Washington, D.C. and passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019 at the age of 50 years in Sacramento, CA. Greg was a graduate of Flint Hill School in Oakton, VA in 1986 and George Mason University in Fairfax, VA in 1995 with BA in Communications and minor in Conflict Resolution. He went on to earn his JD from McGeorge School of Law in 1999 and was admitted to the bar in 2000. Throughout his college years he was employed in Washington DC and Northern Virginia both in the private sector and the federal government. After graduating from law school, he was in private practice. For the past 14 years, he was Corporate Claims Counsel at Progressive Insurance Corporation where he was responsible for claims arising in CA, WA, OR, NV, ID, MT, AK, and HI. Greg reviewed science fiction books online and was an avid rock hound, a musician, loved collecting antiques, and traveling. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children Nicholas and Bianca; his parents, Moody R. Tidwell III and Serena Cox Tidwell; and brother, Jeremy Tidwell (Terri Emery). Greg will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 3:00 p.m. at the W.F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Chapel, 2015 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95811.

