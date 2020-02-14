Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-482-8080 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Greta Ann Bostrom Woodbury passed away in Folsom, CA at the age of 91. Born and raised in Ketchikan, Alaska, Greta was the only child of Margaret and Gus Bostrom. She was preceded in death by Allen, her husband of 64 years. She is survived by three sons, Kevin (Katina), Kirk (Linda), and Carl (Jody). She is also survived by grandchildren Michael, Lauren, Molly, Ben, and Caitlin, as well as great-grandson Grayson. Greta married Allen in 1949 in Eugene, Oregon where they attended college for a short time. They moved to Ashland, Oregon to continue college, and it was there that Carl was born. That began the family odyssey to California for better employment options for Allen and ultimately assured access to higher education opportunities for the boys. The family of three moved to Crescent City, where Kirk was born in 1952. After building and selling a house, the family moved to Merced, where Kevin was born in 1956. The family then moved to Sacramento in 1957, and Allen and Greta lived out their lives in the area. Allen worked full-time and often took side jobs to support the family, while Greta took care of all of the details of moving, buying and selling four different houses, and family finances, all while raising three young boys. Greta was a gifted musician and dancer, who loved to garden, read, and travel. She and Allen traveled all over the United States in their RV and took many train trips as well. She was an incredibly patient mom to three rambunctious sons and the foundation of the Woodbury family. All of us have a treasure trove of happy memories of our mom and grandma. Our family would like to thank Judi Walker, Mom's longtime friend, companion, and chauffeur, for her dedication to Mom's well-being. Thanks to Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care of our mom. We would also like to express our thanks to Oakmont of Folsom, particularly Marisela Orejel, and the wonderful staff for their loving care and friendship for Greta. A celebration of life will be held on February 29, 2020 at 1 PM, at Lind Brothers Mortuary, 4221 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, followed by a reception nearby.

