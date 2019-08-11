Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grove Harold Wakefield. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM River City Christian Church 10933 Progress Court Rancho Cordova , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Grove Harold Wakefield, age 82, of Fair Oaks, CA, was called home to his Lord on Monday July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Grove was a wonderful son, husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith J Wakefield. His legacy lives on through his children, Scott (Sabrina) Wakefield, John (Norina) Wakefield, Lynn (Rick) West, Jeannie (Ray) Dilg, Jeff (Christine) Wakefield, and stepdaughter, Kimberly Martinelli; as well as, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Grove was at heart, a salesman his entire life. He loved the "the art of the deal". And while his charm and intellect were undeniable, it was his morals and values, which earned him the utmost respect by his family, friends and colleagues. Grove was an enormous presence in the lives of all who knew him. He was a man of unwavering honor, and magnificent courage. We will miss the light that surrounded him, that twinkle in his eyes and the love he gave so freely. The world has lost a wonderful man, but heaven has gained one powerful angel. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 17th 11:00 AM. River City Christian Church, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to: The

