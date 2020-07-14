On June 23rd at 3:20 am Guadalupe Garfio Cuadras transitioned from the Earthly part of her journey to the next. Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa on April 1, 1926 the 5th of 6 children to Gerardo Cuadras and Jesus Cuadras Leyva. On October 28th she married Antonio "Tony" Parra Garfio, together they had three children Lidia, Roberto, and Richard. The five of them made a warm loving home in the Broderick house that Tony and Lupe built for them. The warmth of that home is the foundation of a legacy that forever resonates through their family and friends. Holidays with extended family were always joyous occasions and each day was a new opportunity to be your best. She lived a full life sharing her joy of sewing and knitting with a light heart and a stoic demeanor. Nana Lupe Garfio is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many extended family members here and in Sinaloa. The Vigil on July 16, 2020 at 5:30pm and the Memorial Service and Burial on July 17, 2020 at 10 am will all be at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA (MASKS ARE MANDATORY FOR ANYONE ATTENDING THE SERVICE) Member of La Edad de Oro and Comite Mexicano de Beneficencia No. 22.



