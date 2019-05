Gunhild Gregersen passed away thursday May 9th at 78 years old. She lived 54 years in North Highlands, and before that grew up on a farm in northern Denmark, she was the sixth of seven sisters, and daughter to Anna and Alfred Madsen. Gunhild worked for 24 years as a cafeteria aide at Madison Elementary. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and companionship with friends. She is survived by her husband Aksel, sons Kim and Kent, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Stacey, and grandsons Cory and Martin. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday May 18th at Sierra View Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinsons Association of Northern California.