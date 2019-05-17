Gunhild Gregersen passed away thursday May 9th at 78 years old. She lived 54 years in North Highlands, and before that grew up on a farm in northern Denmark, she was the sixth of seven sisters, and daughter to Anna and Alfred Madsen. Gunhild worked for 24 years as a cafeteria aide at Madison Elementary. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and companionship with friends. She is survived by her husband Aksel, sons Kim and Kent, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Stacey, and grandsons Cory and Martin. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday May 18th at Sierra View Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinsons Association of Northern California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2019