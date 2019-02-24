Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gunvor Laura Engle. View Sign

Gunvor Laura Engle born December 19, 1929 in Oland, Sweden, passed away peacefully in Sacramento on December 14, 2018. Gunvor immigrated to the USA in 1958 and settled in Sacramento where she had family. She became a proud citizen in 1962. She had a 30 year career with the State of California where she served as the Historian for the State Assembly. She was an avid traveler and visited many countries. She loved playing tennis and bridge with her friends; attending and hosting social events; sporting around in her red Sebring convertible; and spending time with her family both here and abroad. She married Wallace Engle in June 1961 who was an aide to Lyndon Johnson when he was in the US Senate. Wallace passed away in December 1966. She enjoyed her remaining years with her second husband, Stanley Brandon, who also preceded her in death along with her parents. Emil and Agda Johansson, and sisters Nancy, Naimy, and Inga. Our family will be forever grateful for the kind and loving care given to Gunvor by her caregivers, Mele and Kalo. In line with her wishes no services were held and Gunvor's and Stanley's ashes were scattered together at sea. She will be greatly missed by her family in Sweden, Sacramento, and her many friends. A celebration of life is being planned for late spring so her family in Sweden can attend. Please contact Bob Joelson at

