Gurdeep Kaur

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gurdeep Kaur.
Service Information
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento, CA
95815
(916)-922-9668
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Gurdeep Kaur, 82 years old, married for 53 years to late (Flt. Lt.) Sohan Singh (Retired), passed away on November 15, 2019. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Service at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave., Sacramento, CA 95815, on November 23rd at 10:00am. Gathering to follow at Sacramento Sikh Society, 7676 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA 95829 for Bhog and Langar services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.