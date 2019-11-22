Mrs. Gurdeep Kaur, 82 years old, married for 53 years to late (Flt. Lt.) Sohan Singh (Retired), passed away on November 15, 2019. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Service at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave., Sacramento, CA 95815, on November 23rd at 10:00am. Gathering to follow at Sacramento Sikh Society, 7676 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA 95829 for Bhog and Langar services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019