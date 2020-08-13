1/1
Gurdip Kaur Sall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gurdip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gurdip Kaur Sall of Roseville, 90, died Sunday. She was born to the late Pritam Singh and Thakar Kaur Sangha. Gurdip is preceded in death by her husband, Pretum Singh Sall, and her two sons, Shami S. Sall and Jogi S. Sall. She is survived by three daughters: Rita K. Basra of Fairfield, Gita K. Fulwiler of Woodland, and Narinder K. Purewal of Fairfield. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Dementia Discovery Fund. Viewing on Friday from 2-3 pm, Service on Saturday from 10-11 am. Mt. Vernon Memorial Park 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. 95628

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved