Gurdip Kaur Sall of Roseville, 90, died Sunday. She was born to the late Pritam Singh and Thakar Kaur Sangha. Gurdip is preceded in death by her husband, Pretum Singh Sall, and her two sons, Shami S. Sall and Jogi S. Sall. She is survived by three daughters: Rita K. Basra of Fairfield, Gita K. Fulwiler of Woodland, and Narinder K. Purewal of Fairfield. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Dementia Discovery Fund. Viewing on Friday from 2-3 pm, Service on Saturday from 10-11 am. Mt. Vernon Memorial Park 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. 95628



