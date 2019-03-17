Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus Andrew Kanelos. View Sign

Gus Andrew Kanelos passed away peacefully in his home in Elk Grove, CA on March 9, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by family. He was the third of four children of Andrew and Zina Kanelos. In 1950, he married Loretta Pettit, and they had four children: Khanei, Andrew (Gerri), Stephen (Roberta), and Chris (Photine). Gus attended Florin West Elementary School and graduated from Elk Grove Union High School, and later attended Grant Technical School, Sacramento City College and California State University, Sacramento. Gus was employed as a Program Director for special services for the Sixth Army, and he was a Teamster and Union Steward/Arbitrator for numerous trucking firms, before he retired from the Teamsters in 1974. Gus was the Founder of the Elk Grove Elk's Lodge, Florin Historical Society, and helped establish the American Portuguese Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the State Capitol. Though his accomplishments were many, his greatest love was his family. Gus is survived by his wife Loretta, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and his faithful dog, Jazzy. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM, at George L Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA. A mass and celebration of Gus's life is scheduled for Friday, March 22 at 10:00 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation 600 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA.

2691 Riverside Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95818

