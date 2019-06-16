Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus E. Aguirre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born June 25, 1947 in Del Rio, Texas. He peacefully passed away at his home on June 3, 2019. He was 71. Attended Sacramento High and Consumnes River College. Loving husband, father, and grandfather. His passions were family, music, and playing the trumpet. Served in the US Marine Corps for eight years. Coach and umpire for College Glen L.L. A retiree from SMUD, a third degree Knight of Columbus. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, sons Gus and Michael, sisters Anita, Alice, and Joann, grandkids Katie and Ryan. Visual Rosary will be June 18 th from 5-7pm at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Funeral services will be June 19 th 10am at St. Mary's Church 1333 58 th Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local VFW center.

