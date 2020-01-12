Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus T. Petrakos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gus Theodore Petrakos passed away in Sacramento on January 7, 2020, at the age of 95 with his family by his side. He was born in Stockton, California, to Chris and Helen Petrakos on December 19, 1924, and raised in Sacramento. Gus proudly served his country during World War II in General Patton's Third Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. An avid golfer, he often said "golf is the greatest game in the world". Gus loved socializing with his friends and had an infectious laugh. He was very proud of his Greek heritage. Gus was preceded in death by his sister, Demetra (John) Andronico; his brother, John (Penny) Petrakos; his nephew, Chris Petrakos; and his brother-in-law, John Skoglund. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lillian; his daughters, Paula (Kenrick) Kwong and Jo Ann (Tom) Francesconi; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Skoglund; and nieces and nephews. His family will miss him dearly. Trisagion Service will be held at Nocoletti, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:00 PM. Church service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church; followed by burial service at St. Mary Cemetery. A traditional funeral luncheon (makaria) will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church following burial.

Gus Theodore Petrakos passed away in Sacramento on January 7, 2020, at the age of 95 with his family by his side. He was born in Stockton, California, to Chris and Helen Petrakos on December 19, 1924, and raised in Sacramento. Gus proudly served his country during World War II in General Patton's Third Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. An avid golfer, he often said "golf is the greatest game in the world". Gus loved socializing with his friends and had an infectious laugh. He was very proud of his Greek heritage. Gus was preceded in death by his sister, Demetra (John) Andronico; his brother, John (Penny) Petrakos; his nephew, Chris Petrakos; and his brother-in-law, John Skoglund. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lillian; his daughters, Paula (Kenrick) Kwong and Jo Ann (Tom) Francesconi; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Skoglund; and nieces and nephews. His family will miss him dearly. Trisagion Service will be held at Nocoletti, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:00 PM. Church service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church; followed by burial service at St. Mary Cemetery. A traditional funeral luncheon (makaria) will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church following burial.

