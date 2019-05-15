Guy Jones Jr. born November 9,1929, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, following a long illness. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his children Anthony Jones, Regina Jones, Maurice Jones, Guy Jones and Kenneth Jones, five grand children and two-great grand children. He was a long time member of St. John Vianney Parish, member of the Knights of Columbus, and belonged to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. A memorial will be held at St. John Vianney Parish, 10497 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova, Ca 95670, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:am. Guy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers please donate to Disabled Veterans, Fisher-house(Travis AFB), or American Diabetics Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 15, 2019