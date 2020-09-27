Or Copy this URL to Share

Loving and devoted wife to Bernie Carter for 61 years. Loving mother to Stephanie (Mike) Toohey, Pam Carter, and Cindy (Victor) Luna. Grandmother to Leah, Anthony, Bianca, Joseph, Amanda, Kayla, Victor, Ashely, and Johnny. Great grandmother to 5. Avon lady for 20+ years. Enjoyed traveling, bingo, and bowling. Member of the Eagles lodge in Roseville, Ca. Celebration of life on 10/10/20. Please contact Bernie for address. Always loved and never forgotten.



