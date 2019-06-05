Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haazim F. Rashed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Haazim Faqueeh Rashed peacefully passed on May 24, 2019, at the age of 68 years, surrounded by love and family. He leaves his wife of 46 years, Janice, their three children and their spouses, and four grandchildren. He was born the youngest of three sons of Harry and Joella Mosley on Sept. 13, 1950. He grew up in Dyersburg, Tenn. He studied in Germany in high school and college. He graduated from Stanford University and attended Yale University Law School. His professional work life began with the City of New Haven and City of Hartford, Conn. His career was in economic development based in New York, N.Y., and Seattle, Wash., as a Director for the National Development Council and in personal finance with First Command. He educated many economic development professionals, spearheaded the revitalization of communities across the U.S. and built long-lasting relationships. He converted to Islam in 1972 and began following Warith Deen Muhammad in 1975. He helped establish one masjid in New Haven, Conn. After moving to Sacramento in 2003, he played a critical role in establishing Masjid As-Sabur and becoming Imam. He was active in Sacramento's interfaith and community efforts through the Council of Sacramento Valley Islamic Organizations (COSVIO), Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sac-ACT) and he served on the Board of CAIR-Sacramento Valley/Central California. He volunteered as a chaplain at Sutter Medical Center Sacramento. He so enjoyed helping people, and was widely known for his jovial spirit and widespread generosity. He was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. He completed Hajj (the pilgrimage to Mecca) in 2007. Haazim passed away during the holy month of Ramadan during Jummah. The gates of heaven are surely open to him. Haazim Rashed had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed music, dancing, chess and a good game of dominoes. Haazim was a great father and husband. He married Janice Davis in 1972. Their sons both graduated from Morehouse College, and their daughter from Spelman College. Haazim is survived by his wife of 46 years, three children and their spouses: Haazim Rashed and Marie-Alix Desir; Haroon and Sheila Rashed; and Hafeeza Rashed and Nick Gontarz. He was proud of his four grandchildren, three girls and a boy: Soraya, Noor, Layla and Isaiah. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind his brother, Professor Albert Mosley, many extended family members and those who became as close as family everywhere he went. Several hundred attended his funeral services held at the Greater Sacramento Muslim Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is loved and will be missed.

