Hamid Noorani, resident of Granite Bay, passed on January 22nd at the age of 82. Hamid is survived by his wife Jennifer of fifty-five years, and his children, Leila, Mimi (Matt), and Adam (Brea). He was grandfather to Christopher, Summer, Evan and Ella and brother to Amjad (Najma), Nilou (Gunther), many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Abdul and Aziza , and brother Obaid (surviving spouse Nuzhat). Hamid was born in 1937, Bombay, India. His family moved to Karachi, Pakistan where he graduated high school with honors. He immigrated to the United States and attended UC Berkeley. After receiving a BA and MA in Industrial Engineering he was employed as an engineer at Coast Manufacturing of Livermore, then Hexcel Corporation of Dublin, where he oversaw corporate planning and development. In 1977, Hamid relocated the family to Loomis for a position as General Manager at Latham Lumber in Roseville. After thirteen years of successful leadership in the building industry he founded his own company, Homewood Building Supply with locations in Loomis and Olivehurst. Hamid was also active in many professional and civic organizations. As a member of the South Placer Heritage Foundation, he was instrumental in the renovation of a central Loomis fruit shed, now the home of the Blue Goose Event Center. Hamid worked tirelessly to build his vision, sometimes against all odds, but he never forgot the importance of human connection. He will be remembered for his kindness, encouragement, and generosity. He leaves his family and friends with many treasured memories and will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of Life Ceremony is scheduled for March 8th 1pm at the Blue Goose Event Center 3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a or The Citizens Foundation USA which supports the education of underprivileged children in Pakistan

