Hannah Kalenscher
September 21, 1926 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Our much loved mother passed on 11/21/20 after living without her life partner for 24 years. Hannah Kalenscher moved to Sacramento with her family in 1959 from New York when her husband, Alan J. Kalenscher, started in private practice as a board certified general surgeon. She was a member of Temple B'nai Israel during the 60's and became a member of Mosaic Law after her husband passed away. She was a grade-school mentor for many years and a life-long member of Hadassah. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Judy and Joe Winn), son and daughter-in-law (Mark and Jennifer Kalenscher) and four grandchildren (Lindsay Winn, Rachel Winn and her husband Aaron Zukoski, Ellen Kalenscher and Albert Kalenscher. Remembrances can be made to the charity of your choice