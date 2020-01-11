Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore "Hanna" Dobynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hannelore "Hanna" Dobynes passed away peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2020 at home with family. Born in Schlebusch, Germany on July 13, 1927, Hanna is survived by her loving husband, George Dobynes, their daughter Dee Dee Dobynes, their daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Paul Dominguez; ten grandchildren: Dee Dee's son, Reggie; Sandy and Paul's children, Drew and Anneliese; Hank's children, Stephanie (Stuffy), J.R. and wife Micah, Darrick, Geenah, Katrina, Lena, and Hanna; eleven great-grandchildren: Sasha, GeNaye, Gregory, Brandon, Jorge, Alonzo, Sofia, Ana, Jelani, Milan, and Darrick; two great-great grandchildren: Greyson and Ace; a host of family and friends; and is preceded in death by her sons Georgie and Henry (Hank), parents August and Anna Christina Kappes, sister Anneliese, brother A. Peter, and grandson, Matthew. At the age of 19 Hanna met the love of her life, George Dobynes, in Kaufering, Germany. They were married for over 72 wonderful years. Their life together would truly have made an epic novel. After living in Germany, France, and on Edwards Air Force Base in California, they eventually settled happily in Sacramento, California. Hanna's greatest joy was her family and she loved each of them unconditionally. Known for her incredible resilience, her kindness and generosity to others, her sense of humor, and her love for family and friends, she will be missed by all and forever in our hearts. In keeping with Hanna's wishes, no memorial service will be held.

Hannelore "Hanna" Dobynes passed away peacefully in her sleep January 6, 2020 at home with family. Born in Schlebusch, Germany on July 13, 1927, Hanna is survived by her loving husband, George Dobynes, their daughter Dee Dee Dobynes, their daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Paul Dominguez; ten grandchildren: Dee Dee's son, Reggie; Sandy and Paul's children, Drew and Anneliese; Hank's children, Stephanie (Stuffy), J.R. and wife Micah, Darrick, Geenah, Katrina, Lena, and Hanna; eleven great-grandchildren: Sasha, GeNaye, Gregory, Brandon, Jorge, Alonzo, Sofia, Ana, Jelani, Milan, and Darrick; two great-great grandchildren: Greyson and Ace; a host of family and friends; and is preceded in death by her sons Georgie and Henry (Hank), parents August and Anna Christina Kappes, sister Anneliese, brother A. Peter, and grandson, Matthew. At the age of 19 Hanna met the love of her life, George Dobynes, in Kaufering, Germany. They were married for over 72 wonderful years. Their life together would truly have made an epic novel. After living in Germany, France, and on Edwards Air Force Base in California, they eventually settled happily in Sacramento, California. Hanna's greatest joy was her family and she loved each of them unconditionally. Known for her incredible resilience, her kindness and generosity to others, her sense of humor, and her love for family and friends, she will be missed by all and forever in our hearts. In keeping with Hanna's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close