1/1
Hanny "Connie" Perbetsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hanny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hanny Perbetsky passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Aegis Living Center in Carmichael, California after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was born on April 14, 1932 in Bloemendaal, Holland, the daughter of Johannes and Aafke van Reekum. In 1938 the family immigrated to the United States and Hanny became an American citizen in 1955. She met and married Hank West in 1952 in New Rochelle, New York thus starting her life as a military spouse. They had two children; Laura West Niggles (Dan) and Brian West (Jennifer). Her husband's Air Force assignments took the family around the country and the world until settling in Sacramento, California. Hanny enjoyed travelling, hosting events and playing golf. In 1980 she met and married George Perbetsky in Monterey, California. They hosted many golf tournaments and trips as they traveled the world together. George passed away in 2014. Hanny is survived by her sister, Nora Kobelt, of Rye, New York, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends in the Sacramento area. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to one of her favorite charities: American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors Project, Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved