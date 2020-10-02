Hanny Perbetsky passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Aegis Living Center in Carmichael, California after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was born on April 14, 1932 in Bloemendaal, Holland, the daughter of Johannes and Aafke van Reekum. In 1938 the family immigrated to the United States and Hanny became an American citizen in 1955. She met and married Hank West in 1952 in New Rochelle, New York thus starting her life as a military spouse. They had two children; Laura West Niggles (Dan) and Brian West (Jennifer). Her husband's Air Force assignments took the family around the country and the world until settling in Sacramento, California. Hanny enjoyed travelling, hosting events and playing golf. In 1980 she met and married George Perbetsky in Monterey, California. They hosted many golf tournaments and trips as they traveled the world together. George passed away in 2014. Hanny is survived by her sister, Nora Kobelt, of Rye, New York, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends in the Sacramento area. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to one of her favorite charities: American Cancer Society
, Wounded Warriors
Project, Alzheimer's Association
.