Hans P. Dettmar
November 23, 1936 - November 5, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - Hans passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer complicated by dementia. A native of Hamburg, Germany, Hans came to America in January 1963 to pursue the American dream, despite the fact that he did not speak English. He first joined Worthington Corporation, New York City, in the marketing/sales division. Within ten years he was sent to Europe as a Managing Director of two U.S. subsidiaries: UOP Air Correction Division and Wahlco GmbH, both of Frankfurt, Germany. As an International Marketing Executive Hans finally returned to America to join Ameron, Protective Coatings Group in Monterey Park, California. As Vice President of International Marketing, he negotiated licensee and joint venture agreements with India and China. In 1987 Hans joined Lightning Eliminators & Consultants as President and ran the company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Consulting work in air pollution control equipment finally brought Hans to Sacramento where he was a consultant for Clean Energy Systems, Inc. and Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Advanced Distillation Technology, Rancho Cordova.
Hans enjoyed traveling, gardening, and keeping up with Premier League soccer. He was also a lifelong opera lover and spent many hours listening to Wagner. He met his wife of fifty three years while standing in line for tickets at the old Met in New York City.
Hans is survived by his wife, Elaine, his son Peter and daughter-in-law Marianne of Annandale, Virginia, and his brother Wolf-Rüdiger, sister-in-law Irma, and nephew Jan-Eric of Bremen, Germany.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, the Alzheimer's Association
or to an organization of choice.
A funeral service will not be held at this time.