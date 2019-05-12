Hans Ulrich Schneider died at home in Sacramento on March 19. He was 84, born November 23, 1934, in a suburb of Berne, Switzerland. After attending technical school and an architecture apprenticeship in Switzerland, he immigrated to Canada at age 21. Later he moved to San Francisco, where he began working as an architect. He met Mary Frazier through a mutual friend while she was a student at San Francisco State. They married within a year. They had two daughters, Dominique and Michele. The family moved to Sacramento in 1962. For 40 years Hans worked as an architect for the firm of Nacht & Lewis, specializing in institutional projects such as schools, hospitals and jails. He was an avid sailor, owning sail and power boats. Together, Hans and Mary enjoyed travel around the world. He is survived by his wife, Mary Schneider; their daughters, Dominique Fairbank and Michele Schneider-Pesce; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a sister Ursula Baumann, of Switzerland. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

