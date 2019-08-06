Bill Richardson, 72, a long time Davis resident died on July 23, 2019. Bill, a UC Davis graduate (69) and band member, was a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries. Bill founded and owned Richardson Actuarial Services and Pension Organizers, where he worked until his death. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years Peg (Margaret), his four loving children, their spouses and eight grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service for Bill will be held on August 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church, Davis, CA. Those who wish to sign a guestbook online may do so at www.smith-funerals.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 6, 2019