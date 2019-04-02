Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Boel. View Sign

Harold Boel, 94, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at his home in Gold River. He was born in Reno, Nevada, on April 8, 1924, the youngest child of Tobias and Marie (Hanson) Boel of Denmark. Hal spent most of his early life in Fresno, graduating from Fresno High School just as WWII was beginning. His first job was a laborer for Pacific Telephone putting in a telephone line in the Nevada desert to ensure communications if the coast was bombed. He was anxious to get into the war and soon joined the Navy to train as a pilot. Unfortunately, although he learned to fly, his navigation skills were not the best and he ended up as a Gunner's Mate serving in both Europe and the Pacific. He always said that failing the navigation final probably saved his life since so many of the pilots did not make it home. When Hal returned to civilian life he rejoined Pacific Telephone and rapidly moved up in management. In 1983, he was promoted to Vice President and sent to Washington, D.C. to establish a governmental affairs office. During this time, one major achievement was tax legislation that saved California utilities millions of dollars. Another achievement was sponsoring an exhibit of Ansel Adams works at Smithsonian. This was the first time a corporation sponsored a major art exhibit and was covered by Time Magazine. Hal was an enthusiastic outdoorsman. In his younger years he loved to fish and play golf. After he retired he took up watercolor painting, and riding his electric scooter on the American river with his beloved dog Barney on board. But Hal will be most remembered by his sense of humor, his ability to tell a story, and his love of people. He was the best listener; a skill too rare. Hal is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Janina, and his children Stephanie Walton, Neil Boel (wife Karen), Toby Boel (wife Diane), and Nanette Austin (husband Paul); his stepchildren Matthew Strader, and Christina Moore (deceased); his grand- children Cameron (wife Brianna), Andrew (wife to be Allison), Megan, Brendy (husband Drew), Patrick (wife Cydney), Stephanie, Daniel, Gracie and Hadley and his 6 great grandchildren. The family will be having a private celebration of Hal's life on April 8, 2019, his 95th birthday. Internment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on May 6, at 1:00PM. We wish to thank Snowline Hospice for their wonderful care and suggest that any desired donations go to Snowline.

