Harold Franklin Waraas
11/16/1932 - 07/15/2020
Harold, known as Hal to many of his friends, was born in Sacramento to John and Clara Waraas. He passed away in Sacramento July 15, 2020 after a long dementia related illness. Harold attended Arden School and Grant Union High Scool where he was Student Body President and graduated class of 1950. He then attended Sacramento Junior College and graduated from UC Berkeley class of 1954 where he was president of his Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Upon graduation, he was appointed to the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Harold served duty as a Lieutenant Commander in the Pacific area. He ended his active duty as Captain of the Port in San Francisco in 1957 and ended his duty in the Coast Guard Reserve about 1960. During a long career with the State of California, he spent several years as Assistant Secretary of Administration and Finance at the California Resources Agency. During his various positions with the State, he was noted for bringing people with diverse ideas together. He was a long-term member of the Capitol Athletic Club. He was also a die-hard Cal Bear and he especially enjoyed Cal football games. In line with his Norwegian heritage, he enjoyed trips to Norway and Minnesota. Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janda; daughter Sondra Walters and grandson Harold Phillip Walters; two brothers, John Waraas and Roald Waraas; many nieces and nephews, and Norway cousins. Grateful thanks to Yolo Hospice for their special care of Harold. Harold was dearly loved by all who knew him. May your memory of him be a blessing.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
