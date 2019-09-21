Born: Dec. 4, 1924 Brooklyn, NY. Passed: Aug. 29, 2019 Sacramento, CA Survived by his sons: Daniel and James Eckes of Sacramento, CA Preceded in Death by his Wife of 67 Years Virginia Marie, Father William J. Eckes, Mother Catharine J. Eckes, Brother William J. Eckes Loving Grandfather to Dawn, Jeremy, Daniel & Janell. Great Grandfather to 15 and Great-Great Grandfather to 4 Retired US Navy, Member of IBEW Local 3 NYC Elder in Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Sacramento, CA. Memorial Service: September 29, 2019 5pm Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 8912 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 21, 2019