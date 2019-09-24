Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lee Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Lee Ray was born April 3, 1928 in Seattle, WA to Otha Calvin Ray and Winnifred Ann (Wellman) Ray Myers. He died Aug 24, 2019, at the age of 91 in Stayton, OR. Predeceased by his first wife of 62 years, Barbara Mae (Beard) Ray, two children, Billy and Susan, and brother Lester Calvin Ray. He leaves behind his children: Cathleen Ray Stark (Mike), Kendall Lee Ray (Phyllis Adams), and Rebecca Ray Bianchi, (all from the Sacramento area); 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud of and loved deeply. He is also mourned by Carol C Ray, his second wife, Stayton, OR. He and Barbara made their home in Fair Oaks for over 60 years. Upon his retirement from Mercy Healthcare of Sacramento, he was involved for over 25 years as a volunteer with AARP as a Tax Preparer for the Elderly, he also spent 20 years working with and supporting Sacramento Habitat for Humanity as a construction worker and an accountant. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for: Sacramento Habitat for Humanity Or a .

