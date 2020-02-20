Harold M. Himes born April 10th 1957-January 13th 2020. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada came to LA with his parents Jean and the late Percy Himes in 1959. He is survived by his mother Jean and step father Joseph Meaney and 3 brothers Chuck, Aaron, and Daniel Himes as well as 2 special sisters Amanda Trull and Rattana Phomsouvanh spent many years together. Hal had a close relationship with his family Ashley, Evan, Mandy, Chelsie, Erica, he was a great uncle to Gabby, Evan, Lizzie, Katelyn, Annalyn, Ryan, Vincent, Zane. Hal loved his family and will be missed by many. He had a good heart and was very generous as he loved to help in any way he could. Hal loved to play chess, read and play outside with Gabby and Evan. Graduated from Rio Americano and joined the Air Force in 1975, ended up working for the state in various departments on and off for many years. A celebration of life for Hal will be held Saturday February 22nd at 2pm at his brothers and sister in law's home. Call Chuck at 916 6046769 or Carol at 9167260835 for directions.

