Born in Sacramento September 2, 1933, Harold "Punky" Ohanesian died peacefully at home April 8, 2019 from complications from Alzheimer 's disease. He is survived by Gaye, his wife of 52 years; sisters Dorothy Hagopian and Doris Cirill; brother-in-law Richard (Freida) Cleverley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Yervant and Vartitaire Ohanesian, sister Alice Spangler and brother Edward "Buddy" Ohanesian. A Sacramento High School graduate, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and belonged to American Legion Post 521. He retired from the Sacramento City Unified School District. He attended the first Monterey Jazz Festival, a "pioneer" of sorts, and continued the tradition for nearly 60 years. Special thanks to the Vitas Hospice team and caregivers Claudia and Tim. There will be a committal Service with military honors at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday April 23,2019 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

